GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Energy

Adnoc’s XRG acquires 11.7% stake in US Rio Grande LNG project

At peak construction, the project is expected to employ more than 5,000 workers

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
2 MIN READ
Adnoc launched XRG, an international lower-carbon energy and chemicals investment company, with an enterprise value of over $80 billion, late last year.
Adnoc launched XRG, an international lower-carbon energy and chemicals investment company, with an enterprise value of over $80 billion, late last year.
Bloomberg

Dubai: Adnoc’s international gas subsidiary, XRG P.J.S.C., has completed the acquisition of an 11.7% equity stake in Phase 1 of the Rio Grande LNG project in Brownsville, Texas.

The deal, first announced in May 2024, marks XRG’s first gas infrastructure investment in the United States. It was executed through an investment vehicle of Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), part of BlackRock, with XRG purchasing part of GIP’s existing stake.

Phase 1 of Rio Grande LNG includes three liquefaction trains currently under construction. A Final Investment Decision (FID) for a fourth train was taken earlier this month.

When complete, the project is expected to reach a total potential capacity of 48 million tons per annum (mtpa), underscoring the growing role of the US as a major LNG exporter.

5,000 jobs

The investment advances XRG’s strategy to expand its international gas portfolio and meet rising energy demand driven by industrial growth, artificial intelligence, and global economic activity.

Mohamed Al Aryani, President of XRG International Gas, said LNG demand is projected to grow by 60% by 2050, adding that the deal strengthens the company’s “disciplined, long-term investment approach.”

At peak construction, the project is expected to employ more than 5,000 workers and later create 350–400 long-term operational jobs.

In parallel, Adnoc signed a 20-year offtake agreement for 1.9 mtpa of LNG from Rio Grande’s fourth train, further cementing the UAE’s position in the global LNG supply chain.

XRG, wholly owned by Adnoc, holds gas and chemicals investments across the Caspian region, Africa, and the Americas, and has been tasked with building the company’s global gas business.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

ADNOC moves stakes in listed units to XRG

ADNOC moves stakes in listed units to XRG

1m read
Dr Sultan Al Jaber honoured for transformative leadership in global chemicals

Dr Sultan Al Jaber named ICIS CEO of the Year 2025

2m read
ADNOC sold an additional stake in its L&S subsidiary to institutional investors.

ADNOC pulls in $317m from subsidiary stake sale

2m read
ADNOC has secured multiple supplier contracts with Indian energy companies in the recent past.

IndianOil to be ADNOC's biggest LNG client

1m read