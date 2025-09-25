Adnoc’s XRG acquires 11.7% stake in US Rio Grande LNG project

When complete, the project is expected to reach a total potential capacity of 48 million tons per annum (mtpa), underscoring the growing role of the US as a major LNG exporter.

The deal, first announced in May 2024, marks XRG’s first gas infrastructure investment in the United States. It was executed through an investment vehicle of Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), part of BlackRock, with XRG purchasing part of GIP’s existing stake.

XRG, wholly owned by Adnoc, holds gas and chemicals investments across the Caspian region, Africa, and the Americas, and has been tasked with building the company’s global gas business.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.