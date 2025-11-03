GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Energy

Adnoc's XRG to acquire stake in Azerbaijan’s Southern Gas Corridor

Southern Gas Corridor CJSC is jointly owned by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
2 MIN READ
Adnoc's XRG to acquire stake in Azerbaijan’s Southern Gas Corridor

Dubai: XRG, the international energy investment platform launched by ADNOC, has signed non-binding Heads of Terms to acquire a stake in Southern Gas Corridor CJSC (SGC) from Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy, expanding its footprint in the Caspian region and reinforcing energy cooperation between the UAE and Azerbaijan.

The agreement, signed during ADIPEC by UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and XRG Executive Chairman Dr. Sultan Al Jaber and Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, marks a significant step in growing strategic energy collaboration between the two nations.

SGC, established in 2014, plays a central role in transporting natural gas from Azerbaijan’s Caspian sector to Europe through a 3,500-kilometer pipeline network running via Türkiye. The system currently delivers up to 26 billion cubic meters of gas annually, supporting the EU’s energy diversification and security efforts.

Caspian expansion

XRG said the planned investment aligns with its regional growth strategy and complements its existing Caspian partnerships. The company already holds a 30% stake in Azerbaijan’s Absheron gas and condensate field and a 38% interest in Turkmenistan’s offshore Block I gas concession.

The potential deal also deepens the UAE’s energy links with Azerbaijan. Earlier this year, Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR acquired a 3% stake in ADNOC’s SARB and Umm Lulu offshore concession, further strengthening bilateral investment in the sector.

Southern Gas Corridor CJSC is jointly owned by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy and SOCAR. Its assets include stakes in the Shah Deniz gas field, the South Caucasus, Trans Anatolian, and Trans Adriatic pipelines, and Azerbaijan Gas Supply Company Limited — key infrastructure in delivering Caspian gas to European markets.

Founded in 2024 and headquartered in Abu Dhabi, XRG focuses on natural gas, chemicals, and scalable energy solutions to meet growing industrial and AI-related energy demand worldwide. The company is wholly owned by ADNOC.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

A picture taken on April 9, 2011 shows Caspian Stream tanker aproaching the Russian LUKOIL ice-resistant fixed platform LSP-1, built at the Astrakhansky Korabel shipyard, intended to drill and operate wells and collect and pre-treat reservoir content at Korchagin's oil field in the Russian sector of the Caspian Sea some 180 km outside Astrakhan.

Oil climbs as US-China breakthrough buoys outlook

2m read
XRG said project is an important step in unlocking Mozambique’s natural gas reserves.

ADNOC's XRG goes ahead with Coral North FLNG investment

2m read
Adnoc launched XRG, an international lower-carbon energy and chemicals investment company, with an enterprise value of over $80 billion, late last year.

Adnoc’s XRG acquires 11.7% stake in US Rio Grande LNG

2m read
ADNOC moves stakes in listed units to XRG

ADNOC moves stakes in listed units to XRG

1m read