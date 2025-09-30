UAE’s Ducab expands into Oman with National Cable Factory acquisition

Move expected to accelerate non-oil trade between UAE and Oman, already at Dh56.2 billion
Dubai: Dubai’s Ducab Group has acquired Oman’s National Cable Factory in Salalah, marking a strategic push to strengthen industrial ties between the two Gulf nations and accelerate non-oil economic growth.
The UAE’s leading cable manufacturer announced the deal on Tuesday, positioning it as a catalyst for Oman’s industrialisation ambitions and a boost to regional manufacturing competitiveness. The company did not disclose the financial terms of the acquisition.
Ducab Group, owned equally by ADQ and ICD, operates six manufacturing facilities and exports to over 75 countries across various sectors, including energy, construction, oil and gas, and others.
“Ducab Group’s investment in Oman is a testament to the shared vision of both nations to build resilient, diversified economies through industrial innovation,” said Gert Hoefman, CEO of Ducab Group. The company has not made the siz
He added that the move “seamlessly aligns with the Group’s broader strategy to expand its international roadmap while deepening regional integration.”
The acquisition comes as economic ties between the UAE and Oman reach record levels. Non-oil trade between the countries reached Dh56.2 billion ($15.3 billion) in 2024, up 9.8 per cent from 2023 and 32.4 % higher than in 2020. Oman remains the UAE’s second-largest trading partner in the GCC, while the UAE serves as Oman’s largest global trading partner.
Charles Edouard Mellagui, CEO of Ducab Cables Business, said the deal “marks a strategic milestone and a proud moment for the industrial sectors of both nations.”
“Our partnership with NCF goes far beyond geographic expansion,” Mellagui explained. “By joining forces, we are delivering a new generation of advanced solutions, empowering our customers, and strengthening the energy and infrastructure backbone of our rapidly growing markets.”
The acquisition will combine Oman’s manufacturing capabilities and export potential with UAE industrial expertise. More than 40 per cent of Oman’s imports come from the UAE, while about 20 per cent of Oman’s exports reach global markets through the UAE.
In the UAE, Ducab Group recently announced a partnership with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) to supply advanced cable solutions for residential projects in Dubai.
Ducab said it would provide low-voltage power cables, wires, flexible cables, and Flam BICC2 fire-resistant cables for 432 residential units in Wadi Alamardi and 398 units in Al Awir.
