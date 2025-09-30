UAE’s Ducab expands into Oman with National Cable Factory acquisition

The acquisition comes as economic ties between the UAE and Oman reach record levels. Non-oil trade between the countries reached Dh56.2 billion ($15.3 billion) in 2024, up 9.8 per cent from 2023 and 32.4 % higher than in 2020. Oman remains the UAE’s second-largest trading partner in the GCC, while the UAE serves as Oman’s largest global trading partner.