Oman and Qatar also rank among world's top 10 solar producers per capita
Dubai: The UAE is expected to become the world's largest producer of solar electricity per capita by 2031, with renewable energy capacity across the Middle East forecast to expand significantly over the next six years, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).
In its Renewables 2026 report, the agency projected that solar electricity generation in the UAE would exceed 4,000 kilowatt-hours per person by 2031, placing the country at the top of the global rankings.
Oman and Qatar are the other two Middle Eastern countries expected to feature among the world's top 10, ranking third and fifth respectively.
Australia is projected to rank second, followed by Oman in third place and Bulgaria in fourth. Qatar takes fifth place, with Greece, Austria, Spain, China and Chile completing the top 10.
All 10 countries are expected to generate at least 2,000 kilowatt-hours of solar electricity per person by 2031, well above the projected global average of around 800 kilowatt-hours.
The IEA also expects solar power to account for more than three-quarters of the growth in renewable electricity capacity worldwide, with total global renewable capacity projected to increase by nearly 85 per cent by 2031.
The report highlighted the UAE's continued leadership in expanding the use of renewable energy as part of its efforts to diversify its economy.
UAE raises clean energy target to 35%
During the Middle East Energy summit in September, Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, announced that the UAE had raised its clean energy target, covering both renewable and nuclear power, to 35 per cent by 2030–2031.
He explained that achieving the target would require new projects, stronger competition and greater opportunities for private-sector participation in electricity generation.
The IEA expects the Middle East to significantly increase its contribution to global renewable energy capacity growth over the coming years.
The agency's analysts attributed the region's expanding role to strong policy support and the development of renewable energy markets.