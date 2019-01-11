Turning to the growth in US production, Kempe added: “The growth in US shale oil production has been continually doubted, yet shows few signs of abating in the near future. Regardless of whether the US adds 4 million, 3 million, or 2 million barrels per day of production over the next two years, it will be the largest oil producer in the world. Moreover, because shale oil production is fundamentally different from other oil production, and operates on relatively short investment cycles, it is reshaping the way that the oil market works.”