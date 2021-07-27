Dubai: Proserv Controls, which operates a facility in Dubai, has signed a contract to deliver 22 wellhead control panels (WHCP) to the Basra Oil Company (BOC) for use at its Majnoon Oil Field in southern Iraq. WHCPs, also known as shutdown panels, are fail-safe shutdown systems on oil production platforms.
The control panels are being manufactured at Proserv’s dedicated site in Jebel Ali. The value of the contract has not been disclosed.
The deal was arranged through Houston-based KBR, which is the EPCM (engineering, procurement and construction management) lead on the Iraqi state-owned oil company's plans to significantly ramp up production capabilities at the field.
“Across the entire company, we have enjoyed a very encouraging first-half to 2021, with some major wins both subsea and topside," said Davis Larssen, CEO, Proserv Controls. "This valuable contract from BOC in Iraq demonstrates the full scope of our abilities across the Middle East and North Africa region."
The 22 WHCPs each has the capability of controlling up to four wells and they have been earmarked for use on 70 new wells in the development phase. At present, Majnoon has a capacity of just over 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) of production, but BOC’s strategy is to more than double this in the next two years.
Proserv will deliver the WHCPs in three lots, with the first due towards the end of third quarter 2021, with the second scheduled for the fourth quarter and the final tranche set to arrive in March 2022.