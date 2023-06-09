Dubai: Sultan Al Jaber, the UAE official tapped to lead United Nations climate change talks, said “the phase-down of fossil fuels is inevitable”.
The speed of the fossil-fuel phase-down “depends on how quickly we can phase up zero-carbon alternatives while ensuring energy security, accessibility and affordability,” Al Jaber said.
Previously, Al Jaber has emphasized the need to focus on phasing out “fossil fuel emissions.”
The European Union is leading a push to set global targets for boosting renewables and energy efficiency as part of an effort to slash emissions. Al Jaber met with the bloc’s leaders in Brussels this week where the two sides committed to working together on transitioning “toward energy systems free of unabated fossil fuels.”
Al Jaber on Thursday vowed to “be laser-focused on concrete and ambitious solutions that will allow us to bridge the gaps by 2030,” noting there are just seven years to achieve 43 per cent emission cuts needed to keep global temperature targets within reach.
“We need to shift from incremental steps to transformational progress that delivers for everyone, everywhere,” he told the crowd, which consisted of the heads of countries’ negotiating delegations.