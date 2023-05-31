Made in the Emirates mark launched

The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) has launched Made in the Emirates, a new quality mark for UAE-made products.



The mark aims to increase consumer confidence in local products. It indicates that products comply with national quality and safety standards, which boosts their competitiveness in international markets.



The strategy aims to enhance the competitiveness of local industries, build the reputation of the UAE's industrial products as well as exports to global markets, and create an attractive business environment for local and international investors.



Companies in the UAE can request a licence to use the Made in the Emirates mark, which is issued by MoIAT under the technical requirements of Cabinet Resolution No. 10 for the year 2018.

Companies can obtain the Made in the Emirates mark via the ministry's website for a nominal fee of Dh100 over three years.