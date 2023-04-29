Abu Dhabi: Artificial intelligence research will play a key role in harnessing global opportunities and creating practical, tangible solutions for increasing AI adoption as well as generating economic and social value, said Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and President-Designate of COP28, during a visit to Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI).
“AI adoption across industries will help meet the nation’s goals in advancing technology and diversifying its economy,” he said. “Projections show AI solutions are on course to contribute an estimated $13 trillion to the global GDP by 2030, optimizing the industries of tomorrow, and dramatically improving the lives of billions of people in the process.”
Al Jaber also emphasized the role of AI in climate based solutions saying: “AI will contribute to the UAE’s net zero strategic initiative by 2050 and help unlock advances in climate progress.” He said that the technologies being developed today have the potential to increase energy efficiency, reduce emissions, and ensure that economic growth and climate progress go hand-in-hand while advances in technologies like artificial intelligence, analytics and robotics will enable decarbonizing high emitting sectors, and measure and reduce energy consumption and emissions.
It is estimated that AI could be used to help to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 5.3 gigatons of carbon dioxide equivalent gases (CO2e) if applied globally, playing a major role in limiting global temperature increases to 1.5C.
MBZUAI is among 12 UAE-based universities and higher education institutions to join the Universities Climate Network (UCN). The taskforce enables collaboration to advance ambitious climate action nationally and internationally to accelerate positive change for a low-carbon world. Eight MBZUAI students from eight countries have also been selected to participate in the Climate Ambassadors Program (CAP). They recently took part in an immersive roleplay simulation of a COP28 UAE proceeding, where they were given an opportunity to study, explore, and learn about the diverse challenges nations face due to climate change.