Dubai: Bahrain's deputy prime minister, Khalid Bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, inaugurated a new 220 kilovolt (kV) electricity transmission station and a water distribution station at the Al Hidd Housing Project on September 30.

The two facilities, which cost a total of $85 million (Dh312 million), are part of the government's initiatives to improve infrastructure and address the increasing demand for essential services, according to a report from the Bahrain News Agency (BNA).

The electricity station has a capacity of 360 megavolt-amperes (MVA), which is the unit used to measure the apparent power in a circuit and is projected to serve nearly 40,000 users in Hidd and nearby areas by transmitting power from the main grid to local 66 kV substations.

The water distribution station features a storage capacity of 2.34 million gallons and is equipped with monitoring and control systems.