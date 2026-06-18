After 111 days of war: Iran oil sales set to roar as sanctions relief could unleash billions, reshape global energy markets

Peace deal could unlock frozen billions and turbocharge Iran’s postwar oil rebound
During 111 days of fighting, the US military has left Iran's oil facilities, fully-laden crude oil tankers and much of its infrastructure intact.
They were deliberate moves.
The US naval blockade and devastating strikes left much of Iran's military weakened and its economy reeling.
And if the emerging US-Iran peace deal holds, Tehran could emerge from the conflict with a stronger financial position than before the war, say energy industry analysts.
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It would reopen Iran's access to global oil markets, ease decades of US-led sanctions, unfreeze overseas assets worth more than $100 billion, and potentially unlock hundreds of billions of dollars in investment for reconstruction — potential "game-changers", according to Canadian PM Mark Carney.
Analysts say it could fundamentally reshape both Iran's economy and the global energy market.
The biggest immediate winner: Iran's oil sector, the backbone of the country's economy.
With US sanctions temporarily lifted, Iran would once again be able to legally sell tens of millions of barrels of crude currently sitting in floating storage aboard tankers.
It could also increase exports to roughly 2 million barrels per day, about one-third higher than before the conflict, according to Jorge Leon, head of geopolitical analysis at energy consultancy Rystad Energy, as cited by CNN.
Until now, the Islamic regime had relied on a vast "shadow fleet" of aging tankers and covert shipping networks to skirt around US sanctions, selling most of its crude at deep discounts, almost exclusively to China.
That business model became nearly impossible after a US naval blockade effectively halted Iranian oil exports from the Gulf during the conflict.
Under the proposed agreement, however, the US Treasury would immediately issue sanctions "waivers".
These would allow Iran to transport, insure, market and receive payments for its oil through legitimate international financial institutions.
"This sounds like a pretty good deal for Iran," Leon told CNN.
Oil is Iran's principal economic lifeline, generating roughly half of total government revenue, according to the US Energy Information Administration.
Signs of recovery have already begun to emerge.
Maritime intelligence firm TankerTrackers reported that Iran successfully exported 3.8 million barrels of crude through the Strait of Hormuz this week after Washington agreed to lift its naval blockade.
The agreement would also restore "toll-free" passage through the Strait of Hormuz for 60 days.
It's unclear whether or not Iran could collect transit or "service fees" of roughly $1 per barrel, generating an estimated $2 million from each tanker using one of the world's busiest energy chokepoints once the 60-day period ends.
The agreement also promises access to one of Tehran's largest untapped financial resources: frozen overseas assets.
Iranian funds locked in banks across Asia, Europe and elsewhere are estimated at between $124 billion and $167 billion, roughly one-quarter of the country's annual pre-war economic output, according to estimates cited by CNN from Middle East analyst Frederic Schneider.
Among the most immediately accessible funds are approximately $12 billion held in Qatar, according to Gregory Brew, senior Iran and energy analyst at Eurasia Group.
The agreement states that Iran's frozen assets will become "fully available" to the country's central bank, although US officials insist that no funds will be released until Tehran fulfills its obligations under the accord.
The proposal also envisions a $300 billion investment fund financed by private investors rather than US taxpayers.
Such funding could become critical after months of bombardment reportedly destroyed large sections of Iran's industrial base, including steel mills, petrochemical complexes and some oil facilities.
On Kharg island, Iran's main oil export terminal, the US launched precision strikes targeting Iranian military installations, but intentionally avoided striking the island's oil and gas facilities in the initial stages.
Later satellite imagery did, however, show significant damage and fires to the island's oil storage facilities, BBC reported.
Iranian authorities estimate the war caused approximately $270 billion in damage, although that figure remains impossible to independently verify.
Economists told CNN that rebuilding those industries would require years of investment, modern tech and foreign capital.
President Donald Trump has acknowledged that foreign investors would be permitted to participate in Iran's reconstruction.
The US leader, however, questioned whether many companies would rush back into the country until they gained confidence in Tehran's future conduct.
Even if sanctions are eased, analysts warn that re-entering Iran will not happen overnight.
Many international banks remain wary after paying billions of dollars in penalties over the past two decades for violating US sanctions.
Unless Washington issues explicit licenses and provides legal certainty, financial institutions may hesitate to finance trade or investment involving Iran.
"There’s vagueness and ambiguity," former International Monetary Fund deputy director Adnan Mazarei told CNN.
"Banks are unwilling to take risks because many have been heavily penalised by the US for doing business with Iran."
Another major uncertainty: legal authority.
Some sanctions are embedded in U. law, meaning Congress could ultimately determine how much relief the White House can provide.
If fully implemented, however, the agreement could mark the most significant shift in US-Iran economic relations since the Islamic Revolution 47 years ago.
For global energy markets, increased Iranian production could add millions of barrels of crude to international supply, easing upward pressure on oil prices and helping stabilise fuel costs worldwide.
Greater availability of Gulf crude could also improve energy security for major importers across Asia and Europe.
Domestically, renewed export revenue, access to frozen assets and foreign investment could help Iran rebuild damaged infrastructure, modernise its aging oil fields, restore internet and telecommunications networks, revive manufacturing and ease inflation.
Food inflation has exceeded 100%, according to media reports.
Yet economists caution that the agreement alone cannot solve Iran's structural problems.
"Besides sanctions that have hurt Iran very badly, arguably the key problem in Iran is mismanagement and corruption," Mazarei told CNN.
That warning underscores the central question facing the agreement.
Sanctions relief could provide Tehran with unprecedented financial resources.
But whether those funds improve the lives of ordinary Iranians — or instead finance more military activities and Iran's geopolitical ambitions — may ultimately determine whether the accord succeeds or unravels.