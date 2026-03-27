New leadership team set to steer global chemicals group after major merger
Dubai: ADNOC and OMV have confirmed the executive leadership team for Borouge Group International AG, marking a key step in building a global chemicals company through the combination of Borouge, Borealis and the planned acquisition of NOVA Chemicals.
The appointments come ahead of the completion of the transaction, which is expected to close by the end of March, setting the stage for a new entity with operations across multiple regions and markets.
Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber has been named Chairman of the Supervisory Board, reinforcing ADNOC’s role in shaping the direction of the combined business.
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The executive team brings together senior figures from across the chemicals and industrial sectors, with experience spanning operations, commercial strategy and large-scale project execution.
Roger Kearns, currently President and CEO of NOVA Chemicals, will take on the role of Chief Executive Officer. His experience includes leading major expansion projects and managing complex international operations.
“Borouge Group International is designed for resilience — combining scale, innovation, operational strength and global reach to deliver consistent performance across cycles and sustainable value over the long term,” Kearns said.
He added that the focus from the outset will be on maintaining continuity for customers and delivering disciplined execution.
Dr Stefan Doboczky, CEO of Borealis, has been appointed Chief Commercial Officer, bringing experience in navigating market volatility and strengthening competitiveness across global operations.
Dr Hasan Karam, currently Chief Operating Officer of Borouge Plc, will take on the same role in the new entity, continuing his focus on operational performance and efficiency.
The leadership announcement reflects progress toward creating one of the largest integrated polyolefins platforms globally, combining production capabilities and market reach across three continents.
The new structure is expected to bring together manufacturing assets, commercial networks and technology platforms, allowing the company to serve a wider customer base and manage cycles more effectively.
“Borouge Group International is set to become a leading global industry powerhouse that will drive the next wave of industrial growth and deliver long-term returns for our shareholders,” Dr Sultan Al Jaber said.
He pointed to the experience within the leadership team as a key factor in supporting the company’s long-term strategy.
The company will appoint a permanent Chief Financial Officer by May, with Daniel Turnheim serving as interim CFO during the transition period.
Borouge Plc will continue to operate as a listed entity on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange during the transition, with its current leadership team remaining in place until the integration is completed.
That approach is aimed at maintaining operational stability while the broader structure is finalised.