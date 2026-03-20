ADNOC, OMV advance plans for forming Borouge Group with new agreement

Dubai: Abu Dhabi National Oil Company and OMV AG said they have made further progress toward forming Borouge Group International AG, signing an agreement tied to the Borouge 4 production complex that is expected to lift earnings and improve operational flexibility.

The agreement is expected to remain in place until the new entity acquires the Borouge 4 asset, which is not anticipated before 2029.

The newly signed asset usage agreement allows Borouge Plc, and later Borouge Group International AG, to operate and market output from the Borouge 4 complex in return for an at-cost utilization fee.

The companies said the formation of Borouge Group International AG—through the combination of Borouge Plc and Borealis AG and the acquisition of Nova Chemicals—remains on track, with transaction close targeted by the end of March 2026, subject to customary conditions.

Following the agreement, Borouge Group International AG is expected to have access to 13.6 million tonnes of nameplate production capacity across Europe, the Middle East and North America, positioning it among the world’s largest polyolefins producers.

The facility, which uses Borstar technology to produce high-grade polyethylene, is 70% owned by ADNOC and 30% by OMV. Startup of its first plant is expected this quarter, with operations ramping up through 2026.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.