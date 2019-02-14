Adnoc Distribution’s deputy chief executive officer John Carey told Bloomberg TV on Thursday that there is a huge opportunity in Saudi Arabia. “We’ve seen in our sites, a significant uptick in volumes and people visiting the site. I see it as a whole picture, not just as a fuel picture I think it is fuel and non-fuel. What’s happening in that market is the consumers are expecting more and I think when they get it they are spending money. We know convenience retail works when it is done well.”