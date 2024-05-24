UAE's ADNOC and Saudi Arabia's Aramco are among the companies weighing bids for Shell's downstream assets in South Africa, according to people familiar with the matter.

South Africa's Sasol is separately considering an offer for the business, which could be valued at more than $800 million.

Commodity trading giant Trafigura Group's Puma Energy subsidiary and Glencore are also among potential suitors that may study the assets ahead of a bid deadline in the coming weeks.

Deliberations are in the early stages and other bidders could also emerge, the people said. A Shell spokesperson said the company had been approached 'by several highly credible parties' without naming the bidders.

A spokesperson for ADNOC's listed retail arm, ADNOC Distribution, said the company regularly reviews domestic and international growth opportunities and declined to comment further. Representatives for Glencore, Puma Energy, Sasol and Trafigura declined to comment. A spokesperson for Aramco didn't respond to queries.

Shell said earlier this month that it would sell the rest of its fuel-supply businesses in South Africa after shutting its Sapref oil refinery in Durban, the biggest in the country, in 2022. The divestment includes aviation, marine, construction and road, trading and supply, commercial fuels, and lubricant operations, it said. The company has a network of 600 service stations across the country, according to its website.

A deal would follow last year's sale of a controlling stake in Engen Ltd., South Africa's largest gas station chain, to a unit of trading house Vitol Group.

ADNOC and Aramco have both recently become active in international dealmaking. This week, ADNOC announced deals for stakes in two liquefied natural gas export projects, including its first foray into the US, and has set out a strategy to expand its international gas, chemicals, and clean-energy operations. ADNOC Distribution has expanded into Egypt and wants to grow further in the Middle East and Africa.