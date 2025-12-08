UAE ranks among top 10 globally for project management

New data highlights rising demand for certified project talent across major sectors
Dubai: The UAE has reached 8th place worldwide for active Project Management Institute certifications, totaling 23,670, according to recent data.
The rankings of PMI, a key international authority that sets widely used standards for project management worldwide, offer a benchmark for countries building skilled workforces capable of delivering complex national projects.
Project management supports major UAE initiatives tied to smart cities, clean energy, and digital transformation. Tourism, aviation, real estate, and technology remain key sources of demand for certified professionals.
The UAE holds several notable global positions:
8th for Project Management Professional certifications
4th for Risk Management Professional certifications
5th for Scheduling Professional certifications
Growth in these qualifications aligns with national strategies such as UAE Industry 4.0 and the National Digital Government Strategy, which call for advanced capabilities in scheduling, risk assessment, and multi-project coordination.
Interest is also expanding toward strategic-level certifications such as Program Management Professional and Portfolio Management Professional, which prepare leaders to manage interconnected initiatives and guide investment priorities across large portfolios.
Long-term national plans including Vision 2031 and Dubai Economic Agenda D33 are expected to drive sustained demand for skilled project talent as the UAE advances major developments in energy, infrastructure, and digital services.
Government entities, private-sector partners, and PMI’s UAE chapter continue to support training and upskilling to keep pace with evolving project requirements.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox