Shipping firm honours employees with cash rewards, gold and bonuses at Fujairah event
Fujairah: Dubai-based World Zone Shipping Services has awarded Dh2.75 million in employee rewards, incentives and benefits as part of its annual Spotlight 2025 recognition programme.
The event brought together staff and leadership from seven countries.
The two-day event, held on June 27 and 28 at Fujairah Rotana Resort and Spa, recognised employees across the company’s operations in the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait and India.
The programme also included the presentation of 195 grams of 24-carat gold, alongside annual performance rewards and employee benefits.
Employees were recognised across areas including sales, customer service, operations, leadership and overall business performance.
The company also honoured staff members reaching major personal milestones, while long-service awards and performance bonuses were presented during the event.
During Spotlight 2025, World Zone showcased several employee-focused programmes, including Women @ Work, flexible working arrangements, employee wellness initiatives, family welfare programmes and the Future Stars in Family initiative, which recognises the academic achievements of employees’ children.
The company said it plans to continue expanding its incentive and reward structure as part of its long-term workforce strategy.
The event also highlighted World Zone’s World Zone 2030 vision, which includes plans to expand operations beyond the GCC and India into 10 countries and continents, while increasing investments in warehousing, digital transformation, specialised logistics and technology platforms.
Speaking at the event, Manu Krishnan Nair, Chief Executive Officer of World Zone Shipping Services LLC, said:
“Spotlight is more than an annual awards ceremony—it is a celebration of our people, our culture and our shared journey. Every recognition presented over these two days represents dedication, resilience, teamwork and an unwavering commitment to excellence.”
“As we continue our journey towards World Zone 2030, our greatest investment will always remain our people, because sustainable business success is built by empowered and inspired teams,” he added.
The event was held under the theme “One World. One Zone. Connected for a Lifetime.” and focused on recognising employee performance, loyalty and contributions across the company’s network.