Dubai: The Dubai Parks & Resorts destination in Jebel Ali will remain closed for summer – the re- opening has now been set for September 23.
Annual pass holders will receive an automatic extension, the operator confirmed. This will be for the period during which the destination remained closed, staring from March.
In the meantime, the park operator will introduce 12 new rides, with installation of eight to be done by the third quarter and the rest in the final three months of the year.
“Summer period has historically been the low season for visitation to theme parks,” Mohammed Almulla, Managing Director and CEO of DXB Entertainments.
“We are therefore utilising this period to complete the maintenance works and focus on the enhancement programme for Motiongate Dubai and Bollywood Parks Dubai.”
It was in March that the destination shut down operations as part of the city-wide efforts to tackle the COVID-19 spread.
Through the first six months of 2019, there were 1.40 million visitors.
With the addition of thrill and family-friendly rides, we are sure Dubai Parks and Resorts will continue to delight, without compromising on the health and safety of our guests and employees