Dubai has maintained its leading position among the top three global FDI destinations during the first five months of the year, according to Financial Times fDi Markets data. Image Credit: WAM

Dubai: Despite the decline in greenfield foreign direct investment (FDI) globally at the beginning of 2020 due to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Dubai has maintained its leading position among the top three global FDI destinations during the first five months of the year, according to Financial Times fDi Markets data.

“Dubai ranked second globally in greenfield FDI capital flows and third globally in the number of FDI projects. The Dubai FDI Monitor preliminary data for this period recorded 155 newly announced FDI projects with more than AED10 billion of expected capital,” said Fahad Al Gergawi, Chief Executive Officer, Dubai Investment Development Agency, and President of the World Association for Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA), during an interview with CNBC on Dubai’s performance in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Today, Dubai is at the forefront of global FDI destinations that are ready and resilient thanks to the wise policy measures adopted by the UAE leadership to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as Dubai’s strategic advantages that enhance opportunities for growth, partnership and innovation for leading global businesses and startups” said Al Gergawi.

One of the key positive indicators which represent a global vote of confidence from investors is the sustained FDI flows into Dubai-based startups, which exceeded Dh700 million during the same period. Dubai is the only city in the MENA region featured among the top 20 most popular destinations for venture capital investments according to fDi Markets’ Global Venture Capital FDI Ranking 2020 report according to Gergawi.

Commenting on the state of FDI during the COVID-19 pandemic, Al Gergawi highlighted the importance of extending support to current investors as part of Aftercare programmes. “At Dubai FDI, we have maintained ongoing communication with Dubai investors, and provided the latest updates, data and analysis along with our support services to help investors overcome the challenges posed by the COVID-19 crisis,” he said.