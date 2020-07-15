Dubai: Dubai’s Department of Tourism & Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) hosted 349 trade webinars over a four-month period leading to the city’s reopening to tourists on 7 July, as part of a global marketing programme aimed at ensuring Dubai remains top of mind among tourists as a safe must-visit destination.
The virtual sessions, held for trade partners and stakeholders, were organised by Dubai Tourism’s International Operations department and its large network of overseas offices. The sessions attracted 60,396 participants including travel agents, tour operators and international meeting, conference and incentive travel planners. Many of these meetings were hosted in collaboration with key stakeholders and partners including Emirates and Expo 2020.
Conducted by the markets’ heads of regions, the webinars featured senior officials of Dubai Tourism including Hoor Al Khaja, Acting Associate Vice President, International Operations and Steen Jakobsen, Assistant Vice President, Dubai Business Events and City Operations, and representatives of Dubai’s hospitality, travel and entertainment sectors. The sessions were customised for several feeder markets including India, GCC, UK & Ireland, China, Russia, USA, Germany, France, Belgium, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Nordic states, key markets in Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia.
A range of topics were presented at the webinars including preparations for the reopening of the city to tourists on 7 July and its position as a safe destination with a focus on the effective citywide management of the pandemic and health and safety protocols. Other topics covered included the procedures to be followed by tourists planning to visit Dubai, the diversity of destination offerings, Expo 2020 Dubai, the online courses available at Dubai College of Tourism and post-pandemic scenarios and strategies aimed at accelerating tourism growth.