Dubai Duty Free
Dubai Duty Free recorded strong sales gains last year as travel gradually returned to full capacity into and from Dubai Airport. Image Credit: DDF

Dubai: The Dubai Duty Free was named the best in the world for a 15th consecutive year in the Global Traveler Tested Reader Survey Awards. As a result of gaining this milestone, Dubai’s duty-free operator was given a ‘Crystal Status Award’.

Dubai Duty Free came out tops in the publication’s 18th Annual GT awards conducted between December 2020 and September 2021. More than 22,000 people responded to the survey that covers more than 80 categories. With nearly 550,000 readers, Global Traveler connects brands with US-based travellers.

“To be recognised as the leading duty free in the world is a testament to all the hard work that our team has undertaken, even during these challenging times,” said Colm McLoughlin, Dubai Duty Free’s Executive Vice Chairman & CEO.

Bumper sales
Dubai Duty Free reported annual sales of Dh3.56 billion ($976 million) in 2021, a 40 per cent growth over the previous year. DDF recorded nine million sales transactions throughout the year – that’s averaging 25,000 sales transactions per day – while over 26 million units of merchandise were sold.