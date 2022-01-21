Dubai: The Dubai Duty Free was named the best in the world for a 15th consecutive year in the Global Traveler Tested Reader Survey Awards. As a result of gaining this milestone, Dubai’s duty-free operator was given a ‘Crystal Status Award’.
Dubai Duty Free came out tops in the publication’s 18th Annual GT awards conducted between December 2020 and September 2021. More than 22,000 people responded to the survey that covers more than 80 categories. With nearly 550,000 readers, Global Traveler connects brands with US-based travellers.
“To be recognised as the leading duty free in the world is a testament to all the hard work that our team has undertaken, even during these challenging times,” said Colm McLoughlin, Dubai Duty Free’s Executive Vice Chairman & CEO.