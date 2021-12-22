Dubai: Dubai Duty Free reported sales of about Dh87 million during a 72-hour anniversary from December 18 to 20. This is about 25 per cent higher than the same period a year earlier.
From a category point of view, perfumes was the highest selling category with sales of Dh23 million during the three-day period, followed by liquor with sales of roughly Dh11 million and watches with sales of Dh9.95 million. Ticket sales for Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise combined reached a staggering Dh8.67 million, making it the 4th most popular category for the first time while cosmetics took the 5th spot with sales of Dh5.68 million.
“We are very happy to see such a great result during our annual anniversary sale, both in store and online. I join our Chairman, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, in thanking our customers who joined us in this celebration and our staff, who did a great job in serving them,” said Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free.
Meanwhile, online sales during the same period topped Dh8.76 million with a total of 7,134 combined orders received through click & collect and home delivery service as well as tickets for the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise promotions purchased online.