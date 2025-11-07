Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airport Services rebrands to enhance airport operations and passenger experience

Unified brand to improve connectivity across business lines
Etihad Airport Services (EAS), which provides ground handling, cargo and logistics, and security services at Abu Dhabi airports, has officially rebranded under a single identity: Velora – part of ADQ’s portfolio.
The move represents a major milestone in the evolution of Abu Dhabi’s aviation sector, signalling a strategic shift towards integration, efficiency and customer-centric operations.
Velora consolidates EAS’ core service areas under one platform, offering end-to-end aviation solutions aimed at enhancing performance, innovation and service quality.
The unified brand reflects a forward-looking approach designed to optimise operations, improve connectivity across business lines, and deliver excellence to partners and passengers alike.
“The launch of Velora marks a significant milestone as we build on four decades of excellence established by Etihad Airport Services,” said Jubran AlBreiki, CEO of Velora.
“By uniting our different services under one brand, we aim to enhance every journey for our guests and partners, set new benchmarks in operational excellence, and contribute to Abu Dhabi’s growth as a leading aviation hub.”
Building on EAS’ long-standing legacy, Velora will continue to support Abu Dhabi’s airports while strengthening the Emirate’s position as a global aviation hub. The company is committed to advancing the sector through operational excellence, innovation, and a culture of continuous improvement that aligns with Abu Dhabi’s broader economic ambitions.
Under the new identity, Velora oversees daily operations across multiple business divisions, supported by a skilled workforce of more than 5,000 professionals dedicated to delivering reliable and high-quality service.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox