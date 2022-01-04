Dubai Duty Free on Tuesday reported annual sales of Dh3.56 billion ($976 million) in 2021, a 40 per cent growth compared to the previous year.
DDF recorded nine million sales transactions throughout the year – averaging 25,000 sales transactions per day – while over 26 million units of merchandise were sold.
“Overall, it has been a very good year for the operation despite the challenges of the pandemic and I would like to thank our chairman, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum (President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group), for his ongoing support and commitment. I also join him in thanking our great team of staff, our suppliers and of course our customers, for their contribution to our ongoing growth and success,” said Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman & CEO of Dubai Duty Free.
Perfumes, gold and electronics were among the top selling categories.
Sales of perfumes reached Dh698 million and accounted for 19.59 per cent of the total annual sales. Gold, with sales of Dh290 million, account for 8 per cent of the total revenue, while electronics clocked sales of Dh278 million, contributing 7.8 per cent to the total annual sales.
Online sales accounted for 5 per cent of the overall sales tally for 2021 and reached Dh177 million.
Meanwhile, sales in departures across the operation reached Dh2.9 billion and represented 84 per cent of total annual sales, while arrivals sales reached Dh373 million (10 per cent of total annual sales).