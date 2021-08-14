Dubai Customs launched a comprehensive guide for all the services and facilities it provides to enable traders and businesses. Image Credit: Courtesy Dubai customs

Dubai: Dubai Customs launched a comprehensive guide for all the services and facilities it provides to enable traders and businesses, who selected Dubai as their preferred investment destination, to increase their trade and boost their revenues.

The guide will be introduced to the participants and exhibitors of EXPO2020 Dubai. Within the national efforts and preparations to fulfil the requirements of the bold plans and agendas including the UAE Centennial 2071 and the 50th year Jubilee, Dubai Customs has built a sophisticated smart network of channels that adds a big value to any business activity. These included the Smart EXPO2020 Customs Channel, dedicated to serving the exhibitors at the global event. The channel was part of the UAE’s nomination portfolio in 2013 to host EXPO2020 in Dubai.

“Customs centres at Jebel Ali and Al Maktoum International Airport will help complete all EXPO’s customs transactions around the clock to ensure streamlined and quick customs processes, following directions of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. Smart EXPO Customs Channel will facilitate all customs transactions for the participants in EXPO2020 Dubai,” said Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director-General of Dubai Customs.

“We have many outstanding services that can help advance trade and investments including the Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) programme, which was launched at the federal level to enhance external trade. There are now 80 companies’ members in the AEO whose external trade reaches Dh20 billion. Dubai Customs has also launched the Cross Border e-commerce platform to woo more business and investments into the emirate. It is the first of its kind in the region and it aims to raise businesses’ share in e-commerce local and regional e-commerce to Dh24 billion by 2024.”

Participants can now benefit from the second phase of the iDeclare App and the AI potential it has. The app enables users to learn about the commodities they need to declare, simply by taking a photo of the item, which will then show the HS Code and any customs charges required. Users can also learn about the services and amenities available at Dubai International Airport, including restaurants, free zone, exit gates and others. The app helps the passenger pass through the red lane and complete their customs transactions in less than four minutes. “All these facilities will not compromise on security.