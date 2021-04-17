Jebel Ali Port. Dubai Customs has announced the completion of 5 million transactions in Q1 this year, according to latest figures. Image Credit: Gulf News archive

Dubai: Dubai Customs has announced the completion of 5 million transactions in Q1 this year, according to latest figures.

This is equivalent to double the number of transactions in the same period in pre-pandemic 2019, and 20 per cent more than Q1 2020, in which 4 million transactions were completed, according to a Dubai Customs statement on Saturday.

"Figures of Q1 are very positive and they reflect not only a quick recovery from the pandemic, but also an outstanding growth. Economic performance is expected to grow four percent this year," said Abdullah Mohammed Al Khaja, Executive Director of Clients Management Division.

Customs declarations grew 24 per cent in Q1, 2021 to 4.47 million (50,000 declarations a day on average) from 3.4 million in Q1, 2020. Payment requests came second at 238,400, followed by certificate and report requests at 141,800. Booking inspection date service received 76,700 requests and business registration service received 59,600 requests, he said.

"This noticeable growth in the number of customs transactions reflects the sustainability and resilience of Dubai and UAE's economy. It is a result of hard work and accumulated experiences of Dubai Customs in developing smart services. We are moving forward towards more automation and digitalisation of our services," said Al Khaja.

Transactions completed through smart platforms in Q1, 2021 formed 99.6 per cent of the total 5 million transactions, with 67.2 per cent completed through smart channels (3.4m transactions), 32.3 per cent through electronic systems (1.6m transactions), and only 23,500 transactions through the counters.

To bolster partnership with the private sector and stimulate business activities, Dubai Customs gave authorisation to appointed car agencies to register their cars with the aim of saving time and cost.

Dubai Customs is organising the 5th WCO Global AEO Conference in coordination with the Federal Customs Authority and the World Customs Organisation (from 25th to 27th May 2021). The conference will shed light on trade opportunities and different means and paths to develop trade. More than 1,500 trade and business experts will take part in the event.