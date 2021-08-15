Dubai: The ‘Verified Exporter’ programme launched by Dubai Industries & Exports (Dubai IE), the export promotion and industrial development agency of Dubai Economy, has seen 118 applications out of which 36 companies from 10 different sectors have obtained the recognition.
Dubai Industries & Exports has actively been working to encourage and develop a diversified exporting base within the emirate through supporting the manufacturing sector to become globally competitive and build an international level of differentiation.
Verified Exporter programme
The Verified Exporter programme, launched three years ago after extensive consultation from the industrial sector, seeks to support local manufacturing establishments progress through the stages of product concept to international expansion successfully.
The ’Verified Exporter’ programme adopts a multi-level approach in assisting manufacturers and exporters progressively advance. Manufacturers are categorized into several groups, starting with those that are not ready to export.
The ‘Verified Exporter’ was designed based on this experience and the need for a dedicated programme to develop emerging companies, especially small and medium businesses, into export units. Factories and businesses enrolled in the programme undergo long and continuous evaluation, which helps us determine their needs and we also focus on developing Emirati companies in particular.
Targeting overseas markets
The rationale is to provide bespoke and dedicated support to ensure that the country has a sustainable and innovative industrial sector. Further, the approach helps to groom and empower a set of exporters capable of penetrating diverse markets overseas with their locally manufactured products.
Dubai IE was assigned recently to integrate industrialisation and export promotion with the foreign trade targets of the emirate, commercially and economically.
Dubai’s foreign trade during the first quarter of 2021 was 10 per cent higher than the same period last year, which indicated a strong recovery from the pandemic phase. Exports in Q1-2021, which was worth Dh50.5 billion, also showed a 25 per cent increase over Q1-2020. At five million tonnes, the volume of exports out of Dubai was also 20 per cent higher compared to the same period of the previous year.