Dubai: The General Directorate of Civil Defence in Dubai announced on Wednesday the launch of commercial operations of Emirates Safety Laboratory (ESL), following the successful completion of its operational trials.
Following the launch, the laboratory conducted its first commercial testing — an assessment of equipment and building safety systems of Naffco. Following the testing, the General Directorate of Civil Defence in Dubai officially approved the products of Naffco. The company is the first to receive accreditation from ESL.
Lt Gen. Rashid Thani Al Matrooshi, Director-General of Dubai Civil Defence and Chairman of the Board of Directors of ESL, said the laboratory and certification body, the first government conformity assessment entities in the Middle East, have been launched as part of the organisation’s efforts to ensure the highest safety standards in the construction sector. ESL Laboratory uses the latest cutting-edge technology and best-in-class processes to ensure equipment used in construction complies with the high standards set in Dubai. ESL will be the official authority to issue completion and compliance certificates for safety products in Dubai, Al Matrooshi added.
ESL will work to further enhance fire safety in Dubai and contribute to the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, which aims to transform the emirate into a global centre for clean and renewable energy by 2050.
The launch ceremony was attended by Brig. Ali Hassan Al Mutawa, Assistant Director-General of Dubai Civil Defence for Fire and Rescue Affairs, and Khalid Al Khatib, CEO of Naffco.