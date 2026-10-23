Tanishq presents Privé, a three-day exhibition of its rarest high jewellery, in Dubai

Four themes recur throughout the exhibition, each a defining thread of the Indian jewellery tradition: the garden, rendered as vines, orchards and hanging compositions, where the placement of open space is as considered as the setting of stones; the peacock, the most demanding figurative subject in the Indian repertoire; the Navratna arrangement, where the traditional nine gems carry meaning through colour; and the architecture of the Indian court, pavilions, canopies, crescents, lattices and bell-shaped domes. These are the forms the Indian jeweller has worked in for centuries.