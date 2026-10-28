Tanishq revolutionises diamond buying in UAE with launch of Diamond Expertise Centre

Speaking about the philosophy behind the DXC, Arun Narayan, Chief Executive Officer, Jewellery Division, Titan Company Limited, said: "The launch of the Diamond Expertise Centre draws on the ideas that have defined Tanishq since its earliest days in the market. When the brand first introduced the gold Karatmeter, we gave customers the ability to verify the purity of their gold purchase for themselves. It was a defining act of transparency at a time when the industry relied almost entirely on trust. We changed the way customers experienced gold buying in this region, because we believed that transparency was not a risk; it was a responsibility."