Tanishq revolutionises diamond buying in UAE with launch of Diamond Expertise Centre

The region’s first centre brings professional diamond verification directly to customers
Dubai: Tanishq, India’s most trusted fine jewellery brand and part of the Tata Group, today announces the landmark launch of the Diamond Expertise Centre (DXC) across its boutiques in the UAE, a category-first initiative in the region that places professional-grade diamond verification technology directly in the hands of the customer. The DXC marks a defining moment in fine jewellery retail: a decisive shift from certification and expert assurance toward direct, visible, irrefutable proof.
Designed as an open, immersive zone within each boutique, the DXC integrates seamlessly into the retail experience, giving customers the tools to explore, compare and understand diamonds at their own pace. Using advanced, lab-grade instruments previously confined to specialist gemmological laboratories, the centre makes the science of diamond evaluation visible and intuitive.
The Diamond Caratmeter confirms with certainty whether a diamond is natural or a synthetic alternative, a distinction impossible to make with the naked eye, and one that has never before been made available to customers on the shop floor in this region.
Speaking about the philosophy behind the DXC, Arun Narayan, Chief Executive Officer, Jewellery Division, Titan Company Limited, said: "The launch of the Diamond Expertise Centre draws on the ideas that have defined Tanishq since its earliest days in the market. When the brand first introduced the gold Karatmeter, we gave customers the ability to verify the purity of their gold purchase for themselves. It was a defining act of transparency at a time when the industry relied almost entirely on trust. We changed the way customers experienced gold buying in this region, because we believed that transparency was not a risk; it was a responsibility."
"The DXC applies that same conviction to diamonds. Today's customer is far more informed, curious and involved in the buying journey than ever before, and they deserve to see the evidence themselves, not simply take a brand's word for it. We want every customer who walks out of a Tanishq boutique to feel not just assured, but genuinely certain, because they have seen the proof themselves," he added.
He further stated, “Trust, today, is no longer taken at face value. It is explored, experienced, and quietly verified. For a long time, diamonds remained outside this shift. The buying journey was guided by expertise, supported by certification, and built on reassurance. While credible, it also created distance, a diamond could be described in detail, but rarely in a way that felt immediate or truly tangible. The DXC marks the moment that distance begins to dissolve.”
Each instrument in the DXC brings a different dimension of diamond quality into plain sight. The Clarity Viewer magnifies every stone to allow customers to observe its inclusions directly, verifying that the clarity grade on the certificate, whether VVS, VS or SI, is precisely what the stone holds.
The LightScope evaluates a diamond's light performance across three parameters, brilliance, fire and scintillation, offering a live demonstration that no certificate has ever been able to replicate. The Hearts and Arrows Viewer reveals the optical symmetry pattern present in ideally cut round diamonds, the hallmark of exceptional cut precision.
The Marking Viewer displays Tanishq's inscribed logo and unique identification number on each stone, confirming authenticity and end-to-end traceability. The entire experience is guided by an in-store gemmologist, present at every DXC location to walk customers through each instrument and ensure every decision is made with complete confidence.
The service is open to all, customers may verify any diamond from the Tanishq range, or bring their own stones for independent evaluation, including inherited pieces and diamonds purchased elsewhere. This level of openness is without precedent in the UAE market.
The DXC holds particular significance for customers considering the Celeste range of solitaires, Tanishq's benchmark in light performance, where the LightScope delivers a direct, compelling demonstration of how Celeste diamonds perform against others in the market. The difference, once witnessed, is impossible to unsee.
Powering this experience is the scientific backbone of Tanishq's gemmological ecosystem. The Tanishq Gemmological Lab (TGL), established in 2002, has evaluated more than 100 million diamonds across more than two decades, a body of expertise that makes Tanishq India's largest diamond sourcing retailer.
Every diamond is assessed by a team that includes 11 PhD-level specialists, evaluated across the 4Cs as well as advanced light performance parameters, and verified using technologies including spectrophotometry and Raman Spectroscopy. Only five percent of diamonds assessed meet Tanishq's selection criteria.
Every studded piece carries a TGL Certificate of Authenticity, and all diamonds are responsibly sourced, conflict-free, and fully compliant with the Kimberley Process.
In many ways, the DXC builds on Tanishq's longstanding legacy of making trust visible. Just as the Karatmeter transformed gold purity into something measurable and transparent, the Diamond Expertise Centre extends that same philosophy to diamonds, shifting evaluation from explanation to experience. Because when a diamond can be seen, explored and fully understood, trust is no longer built over time. It becomes immediate, intuitive, and certain.
The Diamond Expertise Centre is now available across Tanishq boutiques in the UAE. Customers are welcome to visit their nearest boutique to experience the DXC and speak with an in-store gemmologist.