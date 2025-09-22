Seed Group forges ties with Nawgati to modernise the UAE’s fuel retail and station management

Commenting on the collaboration, Vaibhav Kaushik, Co-founder and CEO of Nawgati, said, “This partnership with Seed Group marks a significant milestone in Nawgati’s journey as we step out of India and into global markets. Having proven our capabilities with some of the largest energy companies back home, we are now ready to bring the same efficiency, transparency, and innovation to the UAE’s fuel retail ecosystem. The UAE is at the forefront of adopting future-ready mobility solutions. With Seed Group’s regional leadership and our technology, we are confident in transforming the fuelling experience, empowering operators with smarter tools, reducing congestion for consumers, and setting new benchmarks for operational excellence and sustainable mobility across the region and beyond.”