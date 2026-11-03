Octane.Rent named Best Luxury Car Rental Company in the Middle East at World Luxury Travel Awards 2026

The World Luxury Travel Awards, held for the sixth time this year, are decided by public nomination and online voting. Guests, travel agents and tour operators put forward establishments, each voter can cast one vote per email address for each establishment, and results are ranked from country level up to the global tier. The organisers do not factor in the size of a business. The awards website lists Octane.Rent as a 2026 Continent Winner and a 2025 Regional Winner.