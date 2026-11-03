Octane.Rent named Best Luxury Car Rental Company in the Middle East at World Luxury Travel Awards 2026

Octane.Rent rents out more than 400 vehicles from over 31 brands in the UAE
Octane.Rent, the Dubai luxury and sports car rental company, has been named Best Luxury Car Rental Company in the Middle East and Best Sports Car Rentals in the UAE at the World Luxury Travel Awards 2026. The recognition arrives a year after the company won its first regional award from the same programme.
The World Luxury Travel Awards, held for the sixth time this year, are decided by public nomination and online voting. Guests, travel agents and tour operators put forward establishments, each voter can cast one vote per email address for each establishment, and results are ranked from country level up to the global tier. The organisers do not factor in the size of a business. The awards website lists Octane.Rent as a 2026 Continent Winner and a 2025 Regional Winner.
Octane.Rent rents out more than 400 vehicles from over 31 brands in the UAE. Customers choose between Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche, Rolls-Royce, Bentley and Mercedes-Benz models, as well as SUVs, convertibles and everyday cars, on daily, weekly or monthly terms.
Cars are brought to Dubai International Airport, Al Maktoum International Airport, hotels and private addresses around the clock, with insurance included and a 60-point check completed before each handover.
Guest ratings stand at 4.9 out of 5 on Google across more than 1,700 reviews and 4.7 out of 5 on Trustpilot for Dubai. Support is available by phone, WhatsApp, Telegram and Instagram, with replies on WhatsApp and Telegram typically within five minutes.
The Octane Quantum and Octane Platinum loyalty cards serve returning customers, and bookings are possible in five languages and in dirhams, dollars or euros.
In 2026 the company also launched in Brickell, Miami, its first location outside the UAE.
The Miami catalogue spans 26 brands and ten categories, from the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Bentley Continental GT and Lamborghini Urus to the Porsche 911, Chevrolet Corvette C8, Range Rover and Tesla range. Deliveries cover Miami and Florida, including Miami International Airport.
Octane.Rent plans to continue developing its fleet, booking platform and customer service in both markets.