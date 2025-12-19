Nolte FZE closes 2025 with Dh250 million in sales and major gains across key Middle East markets

Selva Kumar Rajulu, Managing Director of Nolte FZE, said: “Nolte FZE is one of the few European kitchen brands to have maintained a fully established presence in the Middle East for more than 15 years. Our ongoing investment across the region and our progress this year have strengthened our market credibility. As we enter 2026, our focus remains on deepening our presence in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, supporting the region’s growing residential and hospitality sectors, and ensuring Nolte FZE Kitchens remains the first choice for both project developers and retail customers seeking trusted European design and quality.”