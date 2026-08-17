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Ministry of Higher Education of Côte d’Ivoire eyes $1 billion investment In higher education sector from Sanjeev Mansotra’s Planet One Group

The prospective commitment brings fresh attention to university expansion

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Krita Coelho, Editor
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Ministry of Higher Education of Côte d’Ivoire eyes $1 billion investment In higher education sector from Sanjeev Mansotra’s Planet One Group

Planet One Group Chairman and Founder Sanjeev Mansotra met Honorable Adama Diawara, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Ivory Coast in Dubai on August 12, 2026, amid plans for a $1 billion investment in Côte d’Ivoire’s higher education sector. The prospective commitment brings fresh attention to university expansion, advanced learning facilities and stronger academic pathways for Ivorian youth. Its scope points toward a powerful opportunity for human capital development and sustainable progress.

Sanjeev Mansotra has championed education throughout his African ventures, supporting projects designed to widen access to learning and equip students for modern livelihoods. Côte d’Ivoire now presents another avenue for that philosophy, bringing educational funding into a nation pursuing growth, innovation and a breadth of opportunities for its younger population.

The proposed initiative supports universities, research capacity, robust digitization, specialist programs and vocational training. These areas hold particular relevance for industries requiring state-of-the-art technical expertise and highly qualified graduates. Greater formative competency helps cultivate entrepreneurs, researchers and skilled professionals while strengthening the talent pipeline serving commerce, technology, public administration and emerging sectors.

Sanjeev Mansotra’s vision places Africa’s next generation at the heart of lasting economic transformation, an aspiration reinforced by his engagement with Minister Adama Diawara regarding Côte d’Ivoire. Quality learning can give young people the tools to pursue careers, create enterprises and contribute to national prosperity. His continued involvement in Africa establishes a significant legacy devoted to scholastic advancement, solidifying Sanjeev Mansotra as a trailblazing advocate for education and a champion of the continent's promising future.

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