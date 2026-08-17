Sanjeev Mansotra’s vision places Africa’s next generation at the heart of lasting economic transformation, an aspiration reinforced by his engagement with Minister Adama Diawara regarding Côte d’Ivoire. Quality learning can give young people the tools to pursue careers, create enterprises and contribute to national prosperity. His continued involvement in Africa establishes a significant legacy devoted to scholastic advancement, solidifying Sanjeev Mansotra as a trailblazing advocate for education and a champion of the continent's promising future.