Merint Determination Center expands with innovative new branch at Dubai Silicon Oasis

Merint Determination Center has officially expanded its reach with the grand inauguration of its third and most innovative branch in Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO). The new facility, which opened its doors on August 23, addresses a growing need in the community, offering a comprehensive and convenient solution for parents seeking integrated developmental support for children.
The inauguration was led by Richa Marwaha, Co-Founder of Merint, and Fazal Manekia, Chairman of Merint LLC, in the presence of families, educators, and community members. The newly inaugurated branch is a unique educational and therapeutic hub in the heart of Dubai's technology park.
This launch of DSO, fulfils a specific and critical demand from the community. Many parents in DSO and surrounding areas have been searching for a centralized facility that seamlessly blends structured academic preparation with essential therapeutic interventions.
The new DSO branch responds to the growing demand Merint DSO answers this call by offering specialized School Readiness Programs alongside a suite of individualized therapies, including speech, occupational, and behavioral therapies - all under one roof.
This integrated model ensures a holistic approach to child development, where educational goals and therapeutic strategies are aligned, providing consistency and maximizing progress for each child.
Furthermore, the center’s location within a bustling urban center makes these vital services both easily accessible and affordable, addressing significant logistical and financial barriers for families.
Housed in the Donna Tower, the center presents a surprising and delightful paradox. While operating from a modern commercial building, it boasts an expansive, dedicated playground right at its doorstep.
This vast outdoor space is equipped with a multitude of engaging activities, a rare feature for a facility of its kind in a high-rise setting. This makes the DSO branch, Merint's most unique venue to date. It successfully combines the professional, clinical-standard environment of a commercial tower with the vibrant, sensory-rich experience of a playground. The kid-friendly design ensures children receive the highest standard of individualized care while also enjoying the irreplaceable benefits of outdoor play, physical exercise, social interaction, and connection with nature—creating a balanced and stimulating learning environment.
With this launch, Merint Determination Center now operates a powerful triad of facilities across the Emirates. The original centers, based in villas in Al Sharqan, Sharjah, and Muhaisnah 3, Dubai, provide a more homely and community-focused setting.
The new DSO branch complements these by introducing a modern, integrated urban model. Together, they solidify Merint's reputation as a leading provider of child-centric developmental services, committed to making comprehensive support accessible, affordable, and effective for families throughout the region.
