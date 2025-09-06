GOLD/FOREX
Video: Gas leak destroys popular Saudi restaurant in Al Ardhiyat, no injuries reported

No workers were inside at the time, but damage was extensive, leaving restaurant in ruins

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Dubai: A powerful explosion destroyed a branch of the well-known Saudi restaurant chain Hashe Basha in the southern province of Al Ardhiyat. 

The blast, which occurred at the restaurant’s Namrah branch on Friday, was traced to a gas leak that caused a sudden buildup of pressure inside the premises, according to local media reports. 

The explosion ignited a fire that razed the restaurant, sending shockwaves through the surrounding neighborhood and causing panic among residents.

Civil defense and emergency crews arrived quickly at the scene, working to contain the flames and secure the area. Their intervention helped prevent further damage in the densely populated district.

Witnesses described the incident as sudden and frightening, but Saudi officials confirmed that no workers were inside at the time. The damage, however, was extensive, leaving the restaurant in ruins.

The Hashe Basha chain, founded in 2016, has grown into one of the country’s most prominent casual dining brands, with more than 100 outlets offering modern takes on traditional Saudi dishes such as madghout hashy. Its presence has become a staple in many Saudi cities. 

Al Ardhiyat, part of the Mecca region in southwestern Saudi Arabia, is known for its rugged geography of valleys and mountains, as well as historic carvings and cultural landmarks. 

