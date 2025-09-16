HSBC launches first UAE wealth centre to target high-net-worth clients

“Data shows the UAE has become the world’s top destination for wealthy investors and entrepreneurs, attracting more net inflows of millionaires than any other country,” said Mohamed Al Marzooqi, Chief Executive, UAE, HSBC Bank Middle East. “Initiatives such as long-term residency allow them to put down roots with their families, expanding a client base whose wealth management and cross-border banking needs align directly with HSBC’s expertise.”

HSBC said the investment aligns with its broader strategy to expand International Wealth and Premier Banking (IWPB) services in Asia and the Middle East. The bank’s global network offers a competitive edge in helping clients manage cross-border investments, liquidity, and asset allocation.

The new facility is designed to provide Premier and wealth clients with a private and exclusive environment for consultations, meetings, and access to tailored wealth management solutions. The centre also features an event space for seminars, educational sessions, and networking events targeting sophisticated investors.

Dubai: HSBC has opened its first Middle East wealth centre in the UAE, located at its flagship Jumeirah branch in Dubai, marking a strategic push to serve the country’s expanding affluent and high-net-worth population.

HSBC highlighted its World Trader platform, which has already reached USD 800 million in trading volumes within 12 months of launch, as part of the bank’s efforts to integrate digital solutions with high-touch wealth services.

“We are making our largest investment in IWPB in the last two decades, strengthening infrastructure, people, and products to cater to internationally minded clients,” Sharma said. “This centre will simplify cross-border money management and connect customers to a world of opportunities, both in person and digitally.”

The launch is part of HSBC’s global wealth centre expansion, following openings in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the UK, Malaysia, and Mexico. According to Dinesh Sharma, Head of IWPB Middle East, North Africa & Türkiye, the UAE facility is the first in a series of enhancements aimed at establishing the country as a key wealth hub in HSBC’s network.

Al Marzooqi added that the profile of affluent clients is evolving. “Younger, more diverse, and digitally minded, they are interested in sectors such as technology and alternative assets like tokenised gold. HSBC is moving quickly to provide innovative solutions that help them grow and protect their wealth.”

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.