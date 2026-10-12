IGNITE launches MENA platform in Dubai

It bring together entrepreneurship, AI-powered learning and global consumer brands
IGNITE Social Enterprise has officially launched IGNITE MENA, bringing its social e-commerce ecosystem spanning entrepreneurship, AI-powered learning, wellness and lifestyle brands to the Middle East and North Africa.
Unveiled at a regional event at Atlantis Dubai, IGNITE MENA will serve as the company's operating platform for the region, supporting independent Brand Affiliates and customers through digital business tools, practical learning, and a growing portfolio of consumer brands.
Regional stakeholders, business leaders and invited guests attended the Dubai launch, where IGNITE outlined its vision to support accessible entrepreneurship through practical skills development, technology-enabled learning and products designed for everyday life.
"The MENA region represents one of the most dynamic, forward-looking economic landscapes in the world today," said Venu Johl, IGNITE MENA Director.
"From Dubai's world-class innovation ecosystem to growing consumer interest in wellness, digital learning and entrepreneurship across the GCC and broader region, the timing for IGNITE MENA could not be better. Our objective is straightforward: to equip everyday individuals and independent brand affiliates with high-demand lifestyle products and technology-enabled business tools. We are not just entering a market; we are building an enduring ecosystem for entrepreneurship, greater economic participation and sustainable growth across the region.”
IGNITE also showcased selected offerings across its wellness and lifestyle portfolio. SANAREY is IGNITE’s energy and wellness brand, bringing together product development, specialist scientific input and a focus on everyday wellbeing. Its development has benefited from the expertise of members of IGNITE’s Global Advisory Board, including specialists whose work spans biophysics and biofield research.
brAInify, IGNITE's AI-powered learning and skills platform, offers practical learning pathways across AI, digital skills, business and financial capability.
In Dubai, eligible training programmes are delivered within the applicable KHDA regulatory framework, with learners able to complete authorised courses and, where applicable, receive certificates eligible for KHDA attestation. BRIGHT is a premium skincare range developed in South Korea featuring high-performance PDRN formulations and advanced skincare technology, while SENA, is a Malaysian-assembled automatic timepiece brand built around craftsmanship, adventure and legacy, combining Japanese Miyota automatic movements, sapphire crystal and 316L stainless-steel construction. Product availability will be introduced in accordance with local market requirements and business readiness.
Alongside the regional rollout, the Dubai event served as the global stage for the formal unveiling of IGNITE’s Global Advisory Board.
Established to provide high-level strategic counsel, institutional credibility, and scientific rigor as the organisation scales globally, the board unites leaders across corporate governance, frontier science, and media.
Chaired by Malaysian corporate leader Dato’ Sri Subahan Kamal, the advisory panel includes acclaimed biophysicists Dr. Konstantin Korotkov (pioneer of electro-photonic imaging and developer of the Bio-Well diagnostic system) and Dr. Beverly Rubik, Ph.D. (biofield researcher and former U.S. NIH advisory panel chair), alongside African media and trade entrepreneur Nathan ‘Bola Ray’ Adisi (CEO of EIB Network Group).
While advisors do not manage daily operations, they serve as strategic sounding boards to ensure IGNITE’s growth remains rooted in ethical governance, responsible product development, and sustainable community impact.
Dato’ Sri Subahan Kamal, Chairman of the IGNITE Global Advisory Board, said: "As IGNITE broadens its international horizon from Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa to the Middle East, our advisory mandate remains anchored in institutional integrity, consumer protection, and responsible scaling. Dubai has positioned itself as the crossroads of global commerce, setting rigorous benchmarks for corporate excellence and trade. Under the guidance of our Global Advisory Board, IGNITE MENA will operate with the highest standards of governance and transparency, ensuring that our social e-commerce pathways deliver real, lasting socio-economic value to every market we touch."
The Dubai event also outlined IGNITE’s approach to regional capability-building, including local market understanding, partner support and alignment with applicable commercial and consumer-protection requirements. Further updates on market availability and regional activities will be communicated as IGNITE MENA develops its presence across selected markets.