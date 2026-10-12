IGNITE launches MENA platform in Dubai

Dato’ Sri Subahan Kamal, Chairman of the IGNITE Global Advisory Board, said: "As IGNITE broadens its international horizon from Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa to the Middle East, our advisory mandate remains anchored in institutional integrity, consumer protection, and responsible scaling. Dubai has positioned itself as the crossroads of global commerce, setting rigorous benchmarks for corporate excellence and trade. Under the guidance of our Global Advisory Board, IGNITE MENA will operate with the highest standards of governance and transparency, ensuring that our social e-commerce pathways deliver real, lasting socio-economic value to every market we touch."