Novus Loyalty opens Dubai office to strengthen AI-powered enterprise loyalty across the GCC and MENA

BSE-listed global technology company strengthens its regional footprint
Novus Loyalty Limited, a BSE-listed, AI-powered enterprise loyalty and customer engagement technology company, has opened its Dubai office, marking a significant step in strengthening its presence across the GCC and MENA region.
Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Gurugram, India, with an additional office in Mumbai, Novus Loyalty serves enterprise customers across the GCC, MENA, Africa and other international markets. Its Dubai office will strengthen relationships with regional enterprises, banks, payment networks, fintech companies and merchants, while supporting its international expansion strategy.
The Middle East loyalty market is forecast to grow from approximately $3.4 billion in 2026 to $5.6 billion by 2030, according to ResearchAndMarkets.com, driven by increasing investment in customer engagement, digital ecosystems and data-led loyalty strategies.
As part of its expansion, Novus Loyalty has appointed Jay Shah as President, International Business and Strategy. Bringing over 15 years of experience across loyalty, banking, fintech, strategic partnerships and international business development, he will lead international strategy, enterprise relationships and partnerships across priority markets. A qualified Chartered Accountant, Shah was recognised among the 30 Under 40 Rising Stars of Loyalty at the 2019 Loyalty Magazine Awards in the UK.
Jay Shah, President, International Business and Strategy, Novus Loyalty Limited, said: “The GCC offers significant opportunities as businesses increasingly look to create more connected and rewarding customer experiences. At Novus, we see strong potential to bring together our technology capabilities and regional expertise to help banks, payment networks, merchants and enterprises strengthen customer engagement, develop strategic partnerships and unlock new avenues for growth. My focus will be on building meaningful alliances and delivering solutions that create measurable business value across the region.”
The GCC's expanding banking, financial services, retail, hospitality and travel sectors are driving demand for connected customer engagement solutions. AI-driven personalisation, predictive engagement, real-time rewards, digital payments and omnichannel experiences are increasingly shaping customer acquisition and retention strategies.
Deepak Tomar, CEO of Novus Loyalty Limited, said: “Establishing our presence in Dubai marks an important milestone in Novus Loyalty's international growth journey. Having built a strong foundation in enterprise loyalty technology over the years, we see this expansion as an opportunity to bring our capabilities closer to businesses in one of the world's most dynamic markets. Our vision is to establish Novus as a globally recognised loyalty technology company, delivering innovative, scalable solutions that help enterprises build stronger and more meaningful customer relationships.”
Novus Loyalty's portfolio includes enterprise loyalty platforms, merchant engagement solutions, card-linked offers (CLO), rewards marketplaces, and employee and partner incentives. Its API-first technology integrates with existing business ecosystems to enable personalised engagement, drive transactions and strengthen customer retention across banking, retail, e-commerce, healthcare, travel, hospitality and automotive sectors. Its NoCXy AI initiative reflects its focus on advancing AI-powered loyalty and customer engagement.
Vibhore Rastogi, Executive Director of Novus Loyalty Limited, said: “Our Dubai expansion is a natural progression of Novus Loyalty’s growth journey, backed by a strong financial foundation and an established enterprise technology platform. As we scale our international operations, our focus remains on building a sustainable business, maintaining financial discipline and creating long-term value for our customers and shareholders.”
Novus Loyalty serves over 100 enterprise customers, processes more than 400 million transactions monthly and supports over 40 million consumers. In H1 FY27, the company reported revenue of US$10.33 million, up 37.10% year-on-year, and profit after tax of US$0.80 million, up 32.27%. The company was listed on the BSE SME platform in March 2026.