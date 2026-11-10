Novus Loyalty opens Dubai office to strengthen AI-powered enterprise loyalty across the GCC and MENA

Deepak Tomar, CEO of Novus Loyalty Limited, said: “Establishing our presence in Dubai marks an important milestone in Novus Loyalty's international growth journey. Having built a strong foundation in enterprise loyalty technology over the years, we see this expansion as an opportunity to bring our capabilities closer to businesses in one of the world's most dynamic markets. Our vision is to establish Novus as a globally recognised loyalty technology company, delivering innovative, scalable solutions that help enterprises build stronger and more meaningful customer relationships.”