Dentistry to Entrepreneurship: Dr Shweta Prabhu’s journey of ethical care and patient trust

That’s a blessing I never take for granted. My biggest leadership lesson has been learning to let go. You cannot build something sustainable if everything depends on you. I’ve learnt that leadership isn’t about being the smartest person in the room. It’s about building a team, trusting people and helping them grow into their potential. And motherhood? That’s probably my most humbling life experience. My daughter regularly reminds me that having an opinion doesn’t necessarily mean I’m right!