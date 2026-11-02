Priya M. Nair: From corporate leadership to deep-tech entrepreneurship

I had a health scare in 2019. A mini-stroke which put me at high-risk. And then in 2020 -2021 when Covid hit, like everyone I started looking inward - What do I want to do with my life, while millions lost their lives, I have been granted the opportunity to live, so what next. What do I want to be my legacy, how do I want to be remembered. I wanted to make an impact and felt that calling in Entrepreneurship - the right vehicle to channel my skills - leadership, strategy, communications, creativity.