Global CEO exits slump to nine-year low, insiders preferred

Russell Reynolds index reports 101 departures and 130 appointments of CEOs in H1 2026
Dubai: Global CEO departures fell to a nine-year low in H1 2026, as boards leaned towards stability and proven leaders. According to the Global CEO Turnover Index by advisory firm Russell Reynolds Associates, the world saw 101 CEO exits in the first half, down from 118 a year earlier. That is a drop of 17 departures, or about 14 per cent.
On the other hand, global CEO hiring held steady with 130 appointments. The number sits close to the nine-year first-half average of 129. Turnover had run high across the world's largest indices for two years before this dip.
Rising stock markets, particularly in the US, may have eased pressure for change. Departing CEOs also stayed longer. They served an average of nine years, up from 6.6 years in the first half of 2025. That is the second-highest first-half tenure in the index's nine years of tracking.
Boards also showed a stronger appetite for experience. Thirty of the 130 incoming CEOs, or 23 per cent, had previously run a public company. That is the highest first-half share in nine years. Economic and digital transformation pressures persist, which the firm links to the premium boards placed on seasoned leaders.
The shift was sharper in the S&P 500. Eleven of 32 incoming CEOs, or 34 per cent, had led a public company before. Those 11 account for more than a third of the global total of 30. Nine were internal appointments. Four moved up from the board, and five came from executive roles within the company.
Overall, 88 per cent of incoming S&P 500 CEOs were promoted from within. The data indicates that some boards no longer choose between insiders and seasoned chiefs. They build succession pathways that deliver both.
In the UAE the study shows the importance of structured succession planning and leadership continuity as organizations build for long-term growth. It said that the country continues to draw multinational headquarters and international investment which require long-term leadership pipelines capable of supporting such sustained growth
Nicolas Manset, Head of the Middle East at Russell Reynolds Associates, says boards now value continuity and proven leadership more. The lesson for UAE organisations, he says, is to "build stronger succession pipelines before they are needed". He adds that boards need a clear view of the leaders they develop internally. They should also keep access to experienced external talent when the situation demands it.