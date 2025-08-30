UAE consolidates its position as destination for major corporate headquarters in 2025

Multinationals flock to UAE, boosting its global business status
Abu Dhabi: The UAE has entrenched itself as a major destination for global companies seeking regional or global headquarters. The country’s sophisticated legislative system, advanced digital and financial infrastructure, and strategic geographic location connecting Asia, Africa, and Europe make it highly attractive for multinational firms.
In 2025, major corporations continued to expand in the UAE, strengthening its role as a leading global business platform. Global economic reports highlighted the country’s attractiveness for foreign direct investment, ranking it second among emerging markets in the Kearney Foundation's "FDI Confidence Index 2025" and among the most competitive countries in the "World Competitiveness Yearbook 2025" by the International Institute for Management Development (IMD).
Several multinational companies established or relocated headquarters to the UAE in 2025. Key examples include:
PayPal: Opened its regional headquarters in Dubai in April, its first in the Middle East and Africa, serving over 80 markets.
Veon: Moved its global headquarters to Dubai, becoming one of the largest global companies headquartered there.
Partners Group: Opened a regional office in Abu Dhabi in June.
Bitcoin.com: Joined the DMCC Crypto Centre in Dubai.
Fortress Investment Group: Established an office in Abu Dhabi to drive its global strategy.
The UAE also continues to host long-established regional offices of global giants such as Meta, Google, Oracle, Microsoft, Amazon, Cisco, Visa, and Mastercard.
Mohamed Karam, Regional Manager at InSinkErator (Whirlpool), noted that the UAE is a preferred destination for multinational investment, thanks to its dynamic business environment, competitive advantages, and flexible policies. He highlighted the country’s strategic platform for innovation, expansion, and long-term partnerships, as well as its commitment to sustainability and a circular economy.
Vinay Surana, Regional CEO for Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa at Allianz Partners, emphasised the UAE’s economic strength and advanced infrastructure. He described the country as offering an integrated environment that values people and innovation while providing multinational companies with significant growth opportunities.
Hasan Onder, President of Daikin Middle East, Turkey, and Africa, added that the UAE’s combination of open economic policies, innovation, and advanced infrastructure makes it one of the most attractive global investment destinations. He highlighted the market’s unique ability to merge rapid economic growth with cutting-edge technology adoption, reinforcing confidence for long-term business opportunities.
