BT Properties marks landmark milestone with star studded WAADA celebration

“Tonight is about much more than an event or a celebration,” he said. “It is a statement of confidence in Dubai, in Dubai South and in the idea that thoughtfully planned communities can transform how people live. WAADA is our promise to create places that inspire, connect and endure.”



The Group CEO explained, WAADA draws on a 30-year legacy of large-scale developments, while being tailored specifically for the UAE market. "We have taken lessons from three decades of community building and combined them with what families and investors in Dubai are looking for today – convenience, design quality and the sense of belonging that comes from a true neighbourhood," he added.