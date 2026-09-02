BitOasis co-founder Ola Doudin steps down as CEO as Jonathan Rigg takes over

Jonathan Rigg takes charge as the UAE-based crypto platform targets next growth phase
Dubai: BitOasis co-founder Ola Doudin has stepped down as chief executive, with Jonathan Rigg appointed as the new CEO as the UAE-based digital asset platform enters its next phase of growth.
Doudin, who co-founded BitOasis in 2016, has led the company through its development into one of the region’s established crypto platforms, the company announced Wednesday.
Rigg will take over as the company expands its presence across the Middle East and North Africa.
BitOasis, a CoinDCX company, said its platform has recorded approximately $8.5 billion in spot trading volume and serves retail investors, family offices and institutional clients across the UAE, Bahrain and the wider region.
Doudin said the company had helped build the foundations of the digital asset industry in the region and expressed confidence in Rigg's ability to lead the business.
“I'm delighted to welcome Jonathan to the BitOasis family,” CoinDCX co-founder Sumit Gupta said, adding that Rigg was joining at an important moment for the business.
CoinDCX acquired BitOasis in 2024.
Rigg brings experience across global banking, digital assets and fintech, including commercial and profit-and-loss leadership roles.
He spent close to a decade in global banking and markets, with previous roles at HSBC and Deutsche Bank, primarily in prime brokerage and capital advisory.
Most recently, he spent three years at Fuze Finance as Vice President, Commercial, where he was part of the founding team and helped scale the business from inception.
Rigg said his focus would be on building on BitOasis' existing platform while strengthening its products and capabilities.
“Trust and safety will continue to remain a central lever in everything we do,” he said, as the company looks to expand.
The leadership change comes as BitOasis continues to build its regulated presence in the region.
In May 2025, the company launched BitOasis Bahrain after receiving a broker-dealer licence from the Central Bank of Bahrain, extending its regulated footprint beyond the UAE.
Its OTC desk serves institutional clients, while the company has also secured regulatory approval for derivatives products that are moving towards market launch.
The company said its latest milestones, alongside its continued integration with CoinDCX, position BitOasis within the region's growing digital asset ecosystem.