Binance surpasses $1 billion in assets under management for stocks trading in 30 Days

Binance, the world's leading blockchain ecosystem and digital asset infrastructure provider, announced that stock trading on its platform has surpassed $1 billion in assets under management (AUM) in 30 days since launch. The milestone is accompanied by more than $3 billion in total trading volume since the product went live on June 1, 2026.

Stock trading on Binance gives users access to over 7,000 U.S. stocks and ETFs, settled in stablecoins, directly within the Binance app alongside their existing crypto holdings.

Key figures since launch include: more than $1 billion in AUM reached within 30 days of launch; over $3 billion in total trading volume since June 1, 2026; average daily inflows of $42 million; approximately 73 per cent of users come from emerging markets; and one in 7 visitors to Binance's stock trading page registered an account; of those new sign-ups, nearly 90 per cent went on to place a trade. Fractional orders averaged 35 per cent of equity trading volume, with users able to participate from as little as $5. Approximately 71 per cent of equity holdings allocated to the technology sector, with almost half (48 per cent) of that directed towards semiconductors.

"A billion dollars in 30 days is a sign of the demand that has been waiting decades for a door to walk through. The walls that kept most of the world out of US stocks were never as solid as they looked. We built this for the hundreds of millions of people who never had a way in," said Shunyet Jan, Head of Exchange and Trading at Binance.

Closing a longstanding access gap

According to Binance Research, only around 11 per cent of adults worldwide currently hold a brokerage account. US equities represent roughly half of global stock market capitalisation, yet foreign investors hold only around 18 per cent of that market, and equity participation outside the US broadly sits below 20 per cent.

Stock trading on Binance addresses this by allowing users to access US stocks and ETFs through stablecoins and BNB, without a traditional brokerage account.

Approximately 73 per cent of users come from emerging markets, the regions which traditional brokerages have historically underserved. Meanwhile, fractional orders averaged 35 per cent of equity trading volume, peaking at 72 per cent on June 10 before stabilising near 20 per cent as smaller-size traders demonstrated preference for accessible, fractional exposure of stocks.

This reflects one of the core advantages of acquiring stocks through Binance: removing the capital barrier of full-share ownership and allowing users to participate with amounts as small as $5.

User behaviour points to deliberate investing rather than speculation. Nearly 740 of the 7,000 available stocks and ETFs have already been traded. Approximately 71per cent of equity holdings are allocated to the Technology sector, with 48 per cent of that directed towards Semiconductors, reflecting a clear tilt toward AI-related themes.

The technology sector generates approximately 23 times the trading volume of other sectors, underscoring the conviction that Binance users have behind these positions. The allocation patterns are consistent with a financially literate user base actively managing sector exposure rather than trading indiscriminately.

Industry outlook

Stock trading on Binance crossing $1 billion in AUM within 30 days is an early data point in a structural shift that extends beyond a single product. Today, only around 700 million brokerage accounts exist globally, while crypto exchanges have already built distribution infrastructure reaching hundreds of millions of users in markets where traditional brokerages have limited presence.

Binance Research projects that by 2031, crypto exchanges as a category could channel $2 trillion in incremental capital into global equity markets and bring 300 million new investors into the asset class.

The near-term trajectory supports the thesis. Based on current growth, Binance Research projects that AUM from stock trading on Binance could exceed $10 billion by the end of 2026, less than seven months after launch. This projection is based on current growth trends and market conditions and is not a guarantee of future performance. Actual results may differ materially.

The next wave of equity market participation is unlikely to come from traditional brokerages expanding their reach. It is more likely to come from crypto-native platforms that have already solved the distribution problem, and are now solving the problem to bring more users access to global markets.