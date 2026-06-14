Banks have a bigger role in helping families plan, save and spend with confidence
Dubai: Years ago, conversations about money in many households were often limited to expenses, bills, and making it to the end of the month. Today, money has become part of a much broader discussion, one linked to quality of life, a sense of security, and the ability to plan for the future with confidence.
Financial awareness is no longer a luxury. It is an essential life skill needed by everyone, from children and young people to individuals, families, and entrepreneurs.
The importance of this awareness comes at a time when younger generations are exposed to a vast volume of financial messages through digital applications and social media platforms. Professional advice is often mixed with misleading information, while certain consumption patterns have become social pressures that encourage unplanned spending and associate success with quick outward appearances.
Here, the real challenge is no longer simply the lack of information, but the ability to distinguish between what is truly useful and what may lead to unhealthy financial behaviour in the long term.
From this perspective, financial awareness has become a national and social priority, particularly as financial decisions increasingly shape people’s quality of life, long term security, and ability to plan for the future. Open and informed conversations about money, whether within the family, at school, or across financial institutions, can play a central role in helping individuals develop healthier financial habits from an early age.
In the UAE, ongoing efforts led by the Central Bank of the UAE continue to support the advancement of financial literacy and responsible financial behaviour across society. These efforts align with the country’s broader direction towards building a more aware, resilient, and future ready community.
The Central Bank of the UAE continues to support financial awareness across the banking sector through initiatives, guidance, and programmes that help reinforce the principles of financial planning, saving, and responsible investment. This reflects a growing belief that financial literacy has become one of the key pillars of financial inclusion and social stability.
Today, the role of banks extends beyond opening accounts and providing financing services. It now includes contributing to the development of a more financially aware society. The financial institutions that will have the greatest impact in the future are not only those that are fastest in offering digital services, but also those most capable of building relationships with customers based on trust and knowledge, helping them make informed financial decisions.
For this reason, banks and financial institutions around the world have started to treat financial literacy as a long term investment. This includes developing educational programmes for children and young people, launching simplified interactive applications and content, and embedding concepts such as saving, planning, and expense management from an early age.
Awareness campaigns today have also become closer to people through short educational videos, interactive workshops, simplified digital content on social media, and digital tools that help individuals track spending, manage budgets, and make more conscious financial decisions.
At Sharjah Islamic Bank, we are committed to organising financial awareness workshops for children and young people in collaboration with several community partners, including the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Creating Leaders and Innovators. These workshops aim to instil the principles of saving and sound financial planning among members of Sharjah Children and Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah through interactive approaches that combine benefit and enjoyment, while suiting different age groups.
This commitment stems from our belief that building a financially aware generation is a genuine investment in the stability and future of society.
This role also includes promoting awareness of balanced financial behaviour. Financial literacy does not mean austerity. Rather, it means understanding priorities and managing income in a healthy and sustainable way. With the significant expansion of digital financial services, raising awareness about the risks of financial fraud and digital security has also become increasingly important, particularly as phishing and cyber fraud methods continue to evolve.
Ultimately, building a smarter financial culture requires continuous awareness, reliable information, and open dialogue that helps individuals understand their real relationship with money. When banks, financial institutions, and regulatory bodies perform this role in an integrated manner, they strengthen individuals’ financial stability and contribute to building a society that is better able to plan, and more confident in facing the future.