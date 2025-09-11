GOLD/FOREX
More Saudi residents prefer digital apps to remit money home, Visa study shows

Goodbye long lines, hello apps: Saudis embrace digital remittance revolution

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
2 MIN READ
More Saudi residents prefer digital apps to remit money home, Visa study shows
Shutterstock

Dubai: Digital money transfers are on the rise across Saudi Arabia, and for good reason.

If you're among the millions of people in Saudi Arabia who send money to loved ones abroad, chances are you’ve made the switch to apps—and you’re not alone. According to a new report by Visa, a majority of people in the Kingdom now prefer digital platforms over physical remittance centers.

The shift is being driven by a combination of speed, convenience, and peace of mind. Visa’s Money Travels: 2025 Digital Remittances Adoption Report shows that 59% of remittance senders in Saudi Arabia now use digital apps, marking a significant change in how money moves across borders.

Why people switch to digital?

According to the study:

  • 47% say digital apps are safer, faster, and more private.

  • 43% highlight ease of use as a key factor.

  • Peace of mind is also on the rise, with more users feeling confident about their money transfers—up 6% from last year.

This is no small trend—93% of respondents said they send remittances at least once a year, with many doing it far more frequently.

“Fast, easy, and secure payments can make a profound difference for people in Saudi Arabia who send money abroad to support their families and communities,” said Ali Bailoun, Visa’s Regional General Manager for Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Oman.

Who’s sending money, and why?

The report shows a diverse range of motivations for sending money:

  • 51% send funds for humanitarian needs.

  • 42% regularly support family or loved ones back home.

With the Kingdom home to millions of expatriate workers and families, remittances are a lifeline—and they’re only growing. In 2024, remittances from Saudi Arabia reached SAR 144 billion, the highest in three years.

Why not everybody prefers it

While the shift to digital channels is clear, some users are still feeling the pinch:

  • 29% cited high fees as a barrier to sending money.

  • 33% said receiving costs remain a problem for their loved ones.

These pain points show there’s still work to be done in making digital remittances truly accessible to everyone.

Visa makes it remittance faster

To support this shift, Visa is expanding access to Visa Direct—a real-time money transfer service that allows users to send funds directly to bank accounts, cards, or digital wallets across the globe. In partnership with local banks and financial institutions, Visa aims to simplify cross-border payments for millions of people in Saudi Arabia.

Whether you're sending money home to family or helping out in an emergency, digital remittance apps are fast becoming the go-to method for Saudi residents. With enhanced security, better user experiences, and growing confidence in digital solutions, it's never been easier—or more efficient—to support loved ones abroad.

Still using cash or waiting in line? It might be time to check out the app store instead.

