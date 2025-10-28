du Pay, talabat launch digital wallet for UAE delivery riders

Because du Pay operates under the Central Bank of the UAE’s licence, every transaction runs through a secure, regulated system. Users can transfer funds locally or internationally at competitive rates, with fast-pay features that make getting paid as simple as tapping a screen.

The wallet lets riders receive salaries instantly, pay bills, send money home, and top up mobile balances — all from one app. It removes the need for cash while helping riders manage daily expenses and remittances more efficiently.

Dubai: du Pay and talabat rolled out a joint digital wallet designed specifically for delivery riders. It’s the first partnership of its kind between a licensed digital wallet provider and a major food and parcel delivery platform in the UAE.

The collaboration also aligns with the country’s goal of going fully cashless by 2026. du Pay and talabat plan to expand the service with new financial tools tailored to delivery staff and other blue-collar workers, making digital payments part of everyday life for those who keep the UAE moving.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.