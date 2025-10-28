du Pay, talabat launch digital wallet for UAE delivery riders

UAE’s first partnership between a licensed digital wallet and a major delivery platform
Dubai: du Pay and talabat rolled out a joint digital wallet designed specifically for delivery riders. It’s the first partnership of its kind between a licensed digital wallet provider and a major food and parcel delivery platform in the UAE.
The wallet lets riders receive salaries instantly, pay bills, send money home, and top up mobile balances — all from one app. It removes the need for cash while helping riders manage daily expenses and remittances more efficiently.
Because du Pay operates under the Central Bank of the UAE’s licence, every transaction runs through a secure, regulated system. Users can transfer funds locally or internationally at competitive rates, with fast-pay features that make getting paid as simple as tapping a screen.
For many riders who rely on quick access to earnings, this can mean shorter waits, lower transfer fees, and fewer cash-handling risks.
A talabat spokesperson said the move aims to “improve financial wellbeing and job satisfaction” for riders — a critical workforce across the UAE’s growing delivery economy.
The collaboration also aligns with the country’s goal of going fully cashless by 2026. du Pay and talabat plan to expand the service with new financial tools tailored to delivery staff and other blue-collar workers, making digital payments part of everyday life for those who keep the UAE moving.
