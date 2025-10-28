GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Banking & Insurance

du Pay, talabat launch digital wallet for UAE delivery riders

UAE’s first partnership between a licensed digital wallet and a major delivery platform

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
1 MIN READ
du Pay, talabat launch digital wallet for UAE delivery riders

Dubai: du Pay and talabat rolled out a joint digital wallet designed specifically for delivery riders. It’s the first partnership of its kind between a licensed digital wallet provider and a major food and parcel delivery platform in the UAE.

The wallet lets riders receive salaries instantly, pay bills, send money home, and top up mobile balances — all from one app. It removes the need for cash while helping riders manage daily expenses and remittances more efficiently.

Because du Pay operates under the Central Bank of the UAE’s licence, every transaction runs through a secure, regulated system. Users can transfer funds locally or internationally at competitive rates, with fast-pay features that make getting paid as simple as tapping a screen.

Fewer cash-handling risks

For many riders who rely on quick access to earnings, this can mean shorter waits, lower transfer fees, and fewer cash-handling risks.

A talabat spokesperson said the move aims to “improve financial wellbeing and job satisfaction” for riders — a critical workforce across the UAE’s growing delivery economy.

The collaboration also aligns with the country’s goal of going fully cashless by 2026. du Pay and talabat plan to expand the service with new financial tools tailored to delivery staff and other blue-collar workers, making digital payments part of everyday life for those who keep the UAE moving.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
Show More
Related Topics:
delivery service

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Photo used for illustrative purposes

RTA finds lost wallet in Dubai taxi in 39 mins

2m read
Game changer: Philippines to accept Google & Apple Pay

Game changer: Philippines to accept Google & Apple Pay

4m read
e& money set to debut UAE's first PayPal-linked wallet

e& money set to debut UAE's first PayPal-linked wallet

2m read
My Gold Wallet launches UAE’s first digital gold app

My Gold Wallet launches UAE’s first digital gold app

2m read