Dubai: Bahrain asset manager GFH Financial Group has struck an alliance with UK's Schroders Capital to invest in a healthcare education provider, which currently provides its services to 35,000 students in 10 Latin American countries.
“This strategic partnership with Schroders Capital strongly aligns with GFH’s vision of building a robust European and American private equity investment platform, an area where we continue to focus and expand both organically - as well as inorganically - through partnerships, JVs and acquisitions of GP stakes,” said Hammad Younis, CIO of GFH.
The two will continue to handpick deals in the healthcare, education, tech and consumer areas. Schroders Capital, which has assets of $70 billion under management, is the private markets investment arm of Schroders, which manages $968 billion on behalf of its clients.
According to Rainer Ender, Head of Private Equity, Schroders Capital, “The investment opportunities remain extensive and I am sure that by working together we can take advantage ofsome exciting private equity and venture capital deals. We are already looking forward to giving GFH the opportunity to benefit from attractive buyout and growth companies in Europe and the Americas.”
We’ve long identified healthcare as an important strategic area for growth and we believe that Covid has been a catalyst to further capital allocation to the sector to build a safe and sustainable world